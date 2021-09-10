A 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid has lapped the full 12.9 miles of the Nürburgring in a time of 7:35.579, which is a new record for a production electric vehicle at the grueling German racetrack though still somewhat off the pace of comparable internal-combustion cars.

The fastest production car around the 'Ring is the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series, which set a lap time of 6:43.61 in 2020. When it comes to four-door cars, the record currently stands at 7:18.361, as set by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 in 2019.

Nevertheless, the time is still impressive considering the next fastest production EV, the Porsche Taycan Turbo, could only manage a 7:42 lap. That was back in 2019. Of course, the Model S Plaid packs a hypercar-rivaling 1,020 hp while the Taycan Turbo's peak output is 671 hp.

Tesla Model S Plaid specs

Prototypes for the Model S Plaid were a regular sight at the Nürburgring during the development phase back in 2019. Back then, Tesla estimated that a lap in 7:20 would be achievable and that a lap in just 7:05 was conceivable. It seems the company was a little off with its estimates.

While it may not be the fastest car at the 'Ring, the Model S Plaid is certainly the quickest when it comes to 0-60 and quarter-mile times. It will accelerate to 60 mph in just 1.99 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 9.23 seconds, and top out at 200 mph, according to Tesla's claims. Those first two figures are world records for production cars.

If you'd like to feel that performance yourself everyday, the Model S Plaid is currently available for $131,190. A Model X Plaid with the same powertrain but slightly tamer performance figures is also available, priced from $121,190. Both figures include destination.