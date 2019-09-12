The upcoming crop of next-generation hypercars is jaw-dropping. The Mercedes-AMG Project One essentially will be a Formula One car for the road, and the Aston Martin Valkyrie will pair a V-12 engine with a hybrid drive system for a combined output of nearly 1,200 horsepower. But as amazing as those cars look on paper, Porsche is confident it can do better.

In an interview with Australia’s Car Sales, Stefan Weckbach, Porsche's head of EV projects, revealed that Porsche’s 918 Spyder hypercar successor will be designed to outclass the best from Mercedes and Aston Martin.

“All of those Porsche super and hypercars, they aim to be the best in the market at the time. This is the target for the next one as well,” he said.

In order to achieve that lofty goal, Porsche is receiving some input from Rimac, the Croatian EV manufacturer that Porsche just upped its ownership stake in to 15.5 percent. It’s no surprise that Porsche is planning electric power for its next-generation hypercar as the 918 Spyder, which was the king of the hypercar hill in its day, utilized a hybrid drivetrain.

What remains to be seen is if the next Porsche hypercar, which could borrow its styling from the 917 concept, will be a hybrid or a pure electric. Markus Baumann, head of Porsche’s boxer engine development, is not surprisingly in favor of a gas-electric hybrid. Weckbach acknowledges that a hybrid might be the way to go for Porsche’s next-generation of hypercar.

"If you look at 919 hybrid (race car), for example, it was a very small V-4 engine, highly electrified. There's a big range of cars that we could do and we need to have a sound internal discussion in order to make sure the next supercar...is a benchmark as its predecessors (were),” he said.

Whatever form the hypercar’s powertrain takes, it won’t have solid state batteries. Weckbach notes that solid state battery tech is 7-10 years away from production viability, and Porsche hopes to have its 918 follow up on the road by 2025.