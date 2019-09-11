While the world waits for Tesla to send its Model S around the Nürburgring on a record attempt, the electric sedan could potentially have already set a new lap record at another prestigious, albeit much shorter, racing circuit.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the “Model S just set record for fastest 4 door ever at Laguna Seca.” Musk didn’t qualify that statement with “electric sedan,” so the Model S presumably set the benchmark for all cars with four doors.

Model S just set record for fastest 4 door ever at Laguna Seca, video tmrw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2019

If true that means the Model S, presumably a Performance model, was able to lap Laguna Seca in less than 1:37.54, which is the current lap record for a four-door car, set by the 592-horsepower Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

Musk didn’t provide any other details on the record-setting run in his Wednesday tweet. However, he added that a video of the Model S’s lap record would be released on Thursday, so we shouldn’t have to wait long to learn all the specifics.

News of the Model S’s Laguna Seca lap record comes just days after Musk revealed that Tesla would be heading to Germany to see what its flagship sedan can do on the Nürburgring. A Model S is currently running on the 'Ring, though Musk in a separate tweet said the car needs to undergo some tuning before it’s let loose for a flying lap of the Green Hell for safety reasons. It remains to be seen if Tesla is hoping to set a lap record there, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out.

The timing of Tesla’s record announcement just so happens to directly follow the launch of the Porsche Taycan, the first electric sedan to take a real shot at the Model S. The Taycan is currently the fastest production EV around the 'Ring, with its lap time coming in at 7:42.