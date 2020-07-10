Audi is introducing a new model for 2021 aimed at buyers who don’t want to sacrifice style in the name of eco-friendliness.

It’s called the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e quattro, and it adds plug-in hybrid technology to Audi’s stylish liftback.

2021 Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid

The new model is due in showrooms this fall and will arrive with a starting price of $75,895, including destination. This makes it about $6,000 more expensive than the base A7 Sportback.

The model gets a few extras beyond its powertrain, though. For example, it comes standard with the A7 Sportback's S Line styling pack, as well as matrix LED headlights, 20-inch wheels, a surround-view camera, and a digital instrument cluster with displays specific to the model.

2021 Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid

The powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and a single electric motor integrated with the transmission, in this case a 7-speed dual-clutch 'box. Total system output stands at a healthy 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which is available from 1,250 rpm, and drive is to all four wheels. As a result of that grunt, the vehicle can scoot from 0-60 mph in about 5.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph.

Powering the A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e's electric motor is a 14.1-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack located beneath the luggage compartment floor. Despite that placement, Audi says the vehicle retains the same cargo room as the standard A7. The battery makes pure electric driving possible, though an EPA rating is still pending.

2021 Audi A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e plug-in hybrid

The vehicle also has an advanced computer system that can create predictive strategy controls for the EV, hybrid and energy regenerative modes based on traffic, distance to destination and even road gradients to help boost economy. Using map data, the system can also inform the driver on when best to lift off the accelerator, say for an example for an upcoming turn or intersection.

The A7 Sportback 55 TFSI e is the third plug-in hybrid to be added to Audi's current lineup in the United States, joining the Q5 55 TFSI e and A8 60 TFSI e already on sale.