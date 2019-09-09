Bentley has announced some minor updates for its Continental GT line for the 2020 model year. The updates come just one model year after Bentley completely revamped the Continental GT coupe and convertible for 2019.

The biggest change for the 2020 Continental GT is the introduction of a new V-8 model. Set to slot beneath the W-12, which was the only engine on offer for 2019, the V-8 displaces 4.0-liters and benefits from two turbochargers, resulting in 542 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque.

Bentley says the V-8-powered Continental GT coupe can scoot from 0-60 in just 3.9 seconds, which is only 0.3 second behind the pace of the more powerful W-12. The Continental GT V-8 convertible, which weighs more than its fixed-roof counterpart, requires 4.0 seconds to hit 60 from a standstill. Flat out, the V-8 Continental GT coupe is capable of 198 mph.

Despite those impressive performance figures, the V-8 version of the Continental GT should be relatively fuel efficient. The 4.0-liter V-8 features auto start/stop technologically and uses cylinder deactivation, allowing it to run on just four cylinders during steady-state driving.

Conti GT V-8 models come with 20-inch alloy wheels, a 650-watt audio system with 10 speakers, air suspension, adjustable adaptive dampers, all-wheel drive, and driver-assist features such as active lane control and Bentley's Traffic Jam Assist that will handle most controls in traffic jam situations.

New for 2020 on the Continental GT coupe W-12 is an optional panoramic sunroof. The glass roof option carries a starting price of $3,885 by current conversion rates and comes with an Alcantara shade that can be matched to any of the Continental GT’s 15 available headliner colors.

Also new for 2020 and available with both engines is an available High Gloss Carbon Fiber interior finish that’s applied to the Continental GT’s dashboard and door waistrails. The carbon-fiber trim option pairs with a piano black veneer on the center console.

This relatively small list of changes joins the Conti GT's extensive options list. The brand boasts that buyers can configure their cars in any of 7 billion ways.

Bentley’s range of 2020 Continental GT models is available for order now.