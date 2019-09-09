The first customer examples of Porsche's new Taycan electric sport sedan started rolling off the production line on Monday, the automaker confirmed.

Production is taking place within a new wing of Porsche's main plant in Zuffenhausen, Germany, construction of which commenced about four years ago. To ensure CO2-neutral production of the Taycan, Porsche's plant relies on renewable energy for power and heating.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

The decision to start production of the plant was made shortly after the Taycan was previewed as the Mission E concept car at the 2015 Frankfurt International Motor Show.

In 2017, a source told Motor Authority that production of the Taycan would commence just prior to 2019's Frankfurt auto show starting on Tuesday, meaning the car wasn't set back by any delays. Unlike the delays seen with other electric cars, meticulous planning went into ensuring the Taycan's production would commence on schedule.

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

This planning included addressing sustainability requirements placed by city officials as well as liaising with more than 130 companies, most of them suppliers, involved in the Taycan's production. What's impressive is that production went smoothly even with the rest of the plant operating at full capacity churning out Porsche's sports car models.

The first Taycans will reach dealerships in the United States in December. They arrive as 2020 models and initially as Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S models. These range-topping models are priced from $152,250 (launch pricing is increased to $154,660) and $186,350 (launch pricing of $188,960), respectively. Both offer 616 horsepower in standard mode but with launch control the Taycan Turbo's output temporarily jumps to 670 hp and the Taycan Turbo S's output temporarily rises to 750 hp.