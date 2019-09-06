For the first time in modern history, the Flying B is back on the hood of a Bentley.

The upright Bentley Flying B hood ornament dates back more than 90-years to when it first appeared on a 1930 model 8 Litre. At the time, the Flying B mascot was actually an optional extra; a flat version of the Bentley logo commissioned by Bentley founder W.O. Bentley in 1919 was standard.

Bentley eventually made the upright Flying B standard on all its cars, but hood ornament popularity eventually waned and the British automaker went back to the original flat design that dates back to the company’s founding. At one point, Bentley even considered scrapping the Flying B mascot altogether. But the Flying B endured in the shadows over the last several decades, and it’s now returning to prominence on the nose of the all-new Bentley Flying Spur sedan.

Bentley says the Flying B on the hood of the Flying Spur is “newly-designed for the next century.” And to match its modern design, the Flying B is now power operated and illuminated. Moreover, the hood ornament can be linked to the car’s keyless entry system, so the Flying B can rise to greet you every time you approach your car. Too bad it can't wave to the Spirit of Ecstasy ornament on a passing Rolls-Royce.

Of course the Flying B is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the new Flying Spur. The luxury sedan is a beautifully styled lump of opulence that can accelerate from 0-60 in just 3.7 seconds thanks to an available 6.0-liter twin-turbo W-12.

The new Bentley Flying B logo, along with the sedan it’s attached to, is scheduled to go on sale early next year.