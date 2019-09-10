Audi Sport less than a month ago showed us the new RS 6 Avant and confirmed it for sale in the United States. Now the new version of the car's corporate cousin, the RS 7 Sportback, has been revealed, with the covers coming off on Tuesday at the Frankfurt International Motor Show.

The mechanical package is the same, with power coming from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that cranks out 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The run from 0-62 mph is dispatched in 3.6 seconds and the top speed comes in at 155 mph. The top speed can be lifted to 174 mph with an available Dynamic package and as much as 189 mph with a Dynamic Plus package.

But the RS 7 Sportback is more than an all-out bruiser. Like the RS 6 Avant, it uses a 48-volt mild hybrid system that’s designed to improve overall fuel economy. This is essentially a belt-driven motor-generator that can recover energy and use this to restart the engine during stop-start driving or long coasts. The 4.0-liter V-8 is also capable of running on just four cylinders to conserve fuel during steady-state driving. An 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive also form part of the package.

On the styling front, the RS 7 Sportback closely mirrors the lesser A7 models, only with wider fenders and more aggressive front and rear fascias. A subtle rear spoiler rises up at 75 mph and you'll also find a pair of fat oval exhaust pipes back here too, a signature trait of Audi Sport models.

The standard wheels on the RS 7 Sportback are a set of 21-inch cast aluminum wheels with a 10-spoke star design and 275/35-size tires. They are attached to five-link aluminum suspension at both ends. Adjustable air springs are standard. The standard brakes feature internally ventilated and perforated steel rotors measuring 16.5 inches in the front and 14.6 inches in the rear. An even bigger carbon-ceramic set are available. These rotors measure 17.3 inches up front and 14.6 inches in the rear and help shed 75 pounds.

The interior is dressed with body-hugging sport seats, specific displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and Nappa leather trim featuring embossed “RS” logos. More than 30 electronic driver assist features are also included, among them are handy features such as adaptive cruise assist, lane change warning, curb warning, and 360-degree cameras.

The new RS 7 Sportback goes on sale in Europe before the end of 2019. Timing for the U.S. market will be announced in due course.

