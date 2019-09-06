Audi Sport's line of high-performance vehicles is about to grow by one. The German automaker announced Friday that it will use the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show to introduce its next-generation RS 7 Sportback.

Audi is keeping the RS 7 Sportback’s details a secret until the start of the Frankfurt show, but the stylish liftback is expected to borrow most of its mechanical bits from the recently introduced RS 6 Avant. If true, that means the RS 7 Sportback will land with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that cranks out 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The run from 0-60 mph should be dispatched in less than 4 seconds, with the top spec Dynamic Package Plus like to boast a top speed approaching 200 mph.

But the RS 7 Sportback will be more than an all-out bruiser. Like the RS 6 Avant, it’ll use a 48-volt mild hybrid system that’s designed to improve overall fuel economy. The 4.0-liter V-8 will also be capable of running on just four cylinders to conserve fuel during steady-state driving.

Being an Audi, the RS 7 Sportback will come standard with quattro all-wheel drive. To further aid in handling, a rear-wheel-steering system will be an available upgrade. The RS 7 Sportback’s suspension should consist of adaptive air springs.

On the styling front, expect the RS 7 Sportback to closely mirror lesser A7 models, only with wider fenders and more aggressive front and rear fascias. It remains to be seen if Audi will give the RS 7 Sportback a rear bumper wild enough to rival that of the RS 6 Avant.

Following its Frankfurt debut, the all-new Audi RS 7 Sportback should go on sale in late 2019 or early 2020.

For more from the 2019 Frankfurt auto show coverage be sure to check our dedicated hub and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.