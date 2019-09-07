The 2020 Porsche Taycan electric car made its debut with Niagara Falls as its backgrop. The all-electric sports sedan likely will have a range of around 240 miles, up to 750 horsepower, an 800-volt charging system, and two-speed transmission in the rear. It's a Porsche like no other.

2020 Nissan Armada

Images of what is likely the refreshed Nissan Armada were posted to Facebook. With an updated front and rear end, lighting, and two touchscreens inside, big bruiser appears to stay competitive with other SUVs.

Bugatti Chiron production prototype derivative hits 300 mph

Bugatti beat everyone in the race to 300 mph as a production prototype Chiron, likely the Chiron Super Sport, hit 304.773 mph on the Ehra-Lessien test track with LeMans winner Andy Wallace behind the wheel. With this achievement, Bugatti announced it is quitting the speed race.

Rtech Fabrications Ponderosa

The Rtech Ponderosa pickup truck is a polarizing restomod and poster child for what a dream pickup truck might look like. A combination of a 1966 Chevrolet K30 Crew Cab body and 1972 C30 dually chassis, it's a massive piece of metal with lots of teal paint.

2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

The 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro's price was leaked this week. When the off-roader hits dealers this fall, it will cost $45,080. That's a pretty penny for a mid-size pickup, and it's $1,000 more than the 2019 model.

Aston Martin Vanquish 25

Free from the offices of Jaguar and now on his own, Ian Callum took the nearly 20-year-old Aston Martin Vanquish and will inject new life into 25 examples of the British coupe (that Callum designed in the first place). With an updated design, current technology, and updated running gear this old Brit has a new face.

Lamborghini Sián hybrid hypercar

Lamborghini took the warps of its lasted hypercar: the Sian. The Italian automaker's first hybrid features a super capacitor, a first in a production car, to store energy for the mild-hybrid system. Combined with the V-12 engine, this bull has 807 hp.

2020 Dodge Challenger

Like a fine wine, the 2020 Dodge Challenger is better than it was last year. With new wheel designs, three new exterior paint finishes, and available stitched leather on the dashboard, the large muscle car rolls into the new year with what matters to potential buyers: speed.