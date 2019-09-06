The 2020 Porsche Taycan that was revealed this week has a few surprises that we didn't see coming: it can be front-wheel drive, it has a two-speed transmission that you can't shift, it doesn't offer one-pedal driving, and it even whistles while it drives. And that's before we've talked about the available five touchscreens.

The Fiat 500 is dead in the U.S., and that includes the fun-to-drive all-electric 500e and hot Abarth models. The Italian automaker said it will sell the current inventory it has, which could last it into next year. The larger 500L hatchback and lifted 500X crossover SUV will both live on, for now, but it's unclear what the future holds for Fiat in the U.S.

A refreshed second-generation Nissan Armada was outed via photos posted to Facebook. While the images are technically of the Nissan Patrol sold outside the U.S., the Armada is a rebadged Patrol with minor tweaks. Inside, the infotainment system now features two touchscreens while the front and rear ends both have new lights and bumpers.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

