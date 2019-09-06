Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that the company will take a Model S to the Nürburgring "next week," setting up a showdown with the new 2020 Porsche Taycan.

The tweet, which followed chatter from Musk and Tesla aficionados regarding Porsche's electric sedan, was short and to-the-point:

Model S on Nürburgring next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2019

Given the scheduling needs and the sheer amount of preparation typically involved in setting a Nürburgring lap time, it's unlikely that Musk's announcement was made spontaneously. Given Porsche's high-profile 'ring effort for the Taycan, which resulted in a new record for four-door EVs, it stands to reason that Tesla has been planning a rebuttal for some time.

Thus far, the only 'ring times recorded for Tesla's Model S have been set by amateurs, with speculation that a professional driver in a properly configured car could set a sub-9-minute lap time. While that would settle doubts as to whether the Tesla Model S could successfully complete a lap of famous circuit, it would still fall well short of Porsche's record-setting performance.

Porsche's Taycan set a lap time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds, which put it in the lofty company of gasoline-powered sport sedans such as the company's own Panamera Turbo (7:38), the BMW M5 (7:38.92), and the current four-door king, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio (7:32).

Despite its performance credentials, Porsche's Taycan quickly became a lightning rod for speculation and criticism from electric vehicle enthusiasts of all stripes---Musk included---with quite a bit of negativity directed toward the Taycan's projected range (which is significantly less than that of the Model S) and the choice of the "Turbo" moniker for a car that does not actually employ turbocharging.

Um @Porsche, this word Turbo does not mean what you think it does — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2019

Critics have also called into question the relevance of Porsche's demonstrations of the Taycan's ability to deliver repeatable performance. While repeated launch control runs don't necessarily translate to lap times, they may speak to the Taycan's durability. It remains to be seen whether the Model S is capable of sustaining performance long enough to set a respectable time.