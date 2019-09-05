Chevrolet previewed its next-generation Chevrolet Corvette convertible during the world debut of the C8 coupe with a handful of teaser images, but the droptop wasn’t actually at the event. At the time, we didn’t know how long we’d have to wait to see the new Corvette convertible in the flesh, but we now have a date to circle on the calendar.

In a Friday interview with Motor1, Corvette Assembly Plant Manager Kai Spande let slip that we should expect to see the Corvette convertible "in the October timeframe.” Admittedly that’s a big circle to put on a calendar, but Spande’s words at least give us some clarity on when to expect the Corvette convertible.

Automakers oten hold back different variants of a new sports car to keep interest high. Although not always the case, that strategy means buyers sometimes have to wait a year or more between the launch of the base car and spin-off models like a convertible. Thankfully, it doesn’t sound as if that’ll be the case with the new Corvette.

If Chevy sticks to an October introduction of the all-new Corvette convertible, we should see the open-air model in showrooms by early 2020—just in time for warmer spring weather.

Powertrain specs for the Corvette convertible haven’t been discussed, but they should mirror those of the Corvette coupe. That means we should expect a 490-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 in base form, or a 495-hp version of the same engine with the optional Z51 performance package. An 8-speed dual-clutch automatic will be standard across the board. As with previous generations of Corvette, the C8 convertible should spawn high-performance models like the Z06 and ZR1.

The Corvette convertible will use a retractable hardtop that will fold into a compartment just behind the passenger cabin. Because the roof will essentially sit on top of the Corvette's mid-mounted engine when retracted, the C8 convertible will do without the coupe's clear engine cover.

Chevrolet has offered no word on pricing yet, but given the base Corvette's starting price of less than $60,000, it’s probably a safe bet that the C8 convertible will start from under $70,000.