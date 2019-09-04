Mercedes-Benz has released new teaser images that preview its upcoming EQS concept car. The Mercedes-Benz EQS concept will make its world debut at this month’s Frankfurt motor show.

The first teaser image, which shows the car in a studio or warehouse, features the EQS under cover and doesn’t reveal much of the pure electric car’s styling. However, in the background we can see a couple of design boards that reveal the car’s svelte styling. Like the ground breaking CLS, it’s clear that the newest member of Mercedes’ growing EQ family of electric vehicles will have a coupe-like roofline.

Mercedes-Benz EQS teaser

The interior teasers issued by Mercedes are much more revealing, showing the EQ’s cabin in its entirety. The EQ’s innards are decidedly futuristic, with a wrap-around dash design that flows from the front of the car all the way to the back, creating a divider for the car’s four-seater cabin. There’s also a large display screen in the center stack, a couple more screens integrated into the front armrests, and a rectangular steering wheel. But, despite being a forward-looking vehicle, the EQ retains some classic Mercedes design elements, such as quilted leather and wood accents.

Mercedes-Benz EQS teaser

Mercedes’ latest EQ concept will take the form of a large, flagship sedan—an electric equivalent to the S-Class. But it won’t simply be an electric vehicle based on the S-Class. The EQS will be the first Mercedes vehicle to ride on the company’s all-new dedicated EV platform, known as MEA2.

That platform will apparently be incredibly rigid as the teaser images show a completely pillarless door design. It remains to be seen if that design element will make it to production, but it does add to the car’s theatrics while also improving interior accessibility.

We don’t know much about the EQS’ electric drivetrain, but it’ll likely feature an 800-volt electrical system and a range of around 300 miles. Four-wheel drive is almost a certainty.

It’s rumored that the EQS will enter production in 2020 as a 2021 model. We'd expect it toward the end of next year if Mercedes can meet that deadline.