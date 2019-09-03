BMW's M series vehicles are no strangers to special-edition packages, and for 2020 the M4 Coupe is getting yet another addition to the lineup: the Edition ///M Heritage.

In its Monday announcement, BMW said the 2020 Edition ///M Heritage celebrates the M brand. What exactly about it they're celebrating, we're not exactly sure, but anything that bundles together desirable options and fan-favorite paint codes is a win in our book.

What's so desirable, you ask? Well, the Competition Package will come as standard equipment, which means you get the active M suspension, an extra 19 horsepower, and sport tuning for the differential and stability control.

Additional standard features will include 20-inch forged wheels with performance tires (no run flats here!), serial-numbered interior carbon-fiber trim and door sills, and "Edition ///M Heritage" headrest embroidery on the Merino leather sport seats.

Fans will appreciate BMW's choices of colors for the 2020 Edition ///M Heritage: Laguna Seca Blue, Velvet Blue, and Imola Red II. All three enthusiast favorites are complemented by "M" tri-stripes on the carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic roof.

The interior of each car will compliment its paint. Laguna Seca Blue cars will get Silverstone and Black leather with turquoise stitching, Velvet Blue cars will feature Silverstone and Black leather with blue contrast stitching, and Imola Red II cars will have Red and Black leather with red contrast stitching. Also inside, all cars will feature the “Edition ///M Heritage” logo and “1/750” on the door sills and carbon-fiber trim, and each car will get its exterior color woven into its carbon-fiber trim.

The 2020 BMW M4 Edition ///M Heritage will be limited, but not nearly as limited as the M5 Edition 35 Years unveiled earlier in 2019; the M5 was restricted to just 35 units, but BMW will build 750 of this one for worldwide sales.

BMW says production will begin late in 2019, with the price to be announced closer to its on-sale date.