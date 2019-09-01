After a busy 2019, Ram's announcements for the 2020 model year are a bit subdued.

The highlight is the Black Appearance Group package for the 1500 Rebel, which sees the truck receive a black exterior and matching black interior (black and red interior also available), along with a whole assortment of accessories finished in—you guessed it—more black.

The accessories include 18-inch wheels, a front spoiler and skid plate, and custom badging. Black is also used for the tow hooks, exhaust, and bezels of the standard LED headlights. Ram also offers a graphics package for the Rebel, though the Black Appearance Group pack makes the truck look sinister enough all on its own.

A similar black-themed package, known as the Night Edition, has been made available on the 1500 Big Horn and Laramie models for 2020. And the 2500 Power Wagon has a new black wheel option.

2020 Ram 1500 Rebel with Black Appearance Group

Ram has also made the Rebel available with a diesel powertrain for 2020. First announced in June, the diesel is a third-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 that delivers 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque, or enough for a towing capacity of 12,560 pounds.

Other powertrain options include a 305-hp 3.6-liter V-6 and 395-hp 5.7-liter V-8. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system is standard with the V-6 and available with the V-8. The system aids the engine to help reduce fuel consumption and also allows accessories like air conditioning to operate with the engine off at stop lights. It even balances torque to make the truck's 8-speed automatic shift a little smoother.

Pricing information for the 2020 Ram lineup will be announced closer to the market launch later this year.

Sadly, there's still no word on the availability of the Rebel TRX which in concept form featured a detuned Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 spitting out 575 hp. The concept was confirmed for production a year ago with Ram only willing to say that we'll see it sometime before the end of 2022.