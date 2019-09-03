Porsche’s highly anticipated Tesla fighter is nearly here. The German luxury and sports car brand will introduce its pure electric Taycan sedan at simultaneous events in Canada, Germany, and China on Wednesday. But don’t worry about packing a bag or renewing your passport because you’ll be able to watch the whole thing live right here on Motor Authority.

The three global events will take place in Niagara Falls, Berlin, and Pingtan Island, with each location intended to represent a form of clean-energy generation (hydro, solar, and wind). The unveiling will happen simultaneous across all three events, promptly at 9 am ET on Sept. 4.

What do we expect to see on Wednesday? An electric sedan that lives up to Porsche standards. The Taycan will offer up to 700 horsepower in its top Turbo S trim, netting a 0-60 mph run of less than 3 seconds. The Taycan will have a range of at least 240 miles, while a first-of-its-kind 800-volt electrical system will allow for rapid charging on Porsche's 350-kw chargers.

We’ve yet to see the Taycan without camouflage but expect an overall look that’s futuristic but still recognizable as a Porsche. We’ve seen the Taycan’s interior, and multiple touchscreens aside, it looks similar to the cabin of the Porsche 911.

The Taycan should list from about $87,000 when it goes on sale in the U.S., and Porsche has already received 30,000 of a maximum 40,000 worldwide orders for the electric car in its first year. If Porsche sells its full allotment of Taycans, it will likely outsell the 911.

Be sure to brew some coffee (especially if you’re on the West Coast) and check back Wednesday morning to be among the first to see the Porsche Taycan.