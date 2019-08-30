McLaren looks to be working on a Longtail version of the 720S supercar. We hear that it might be badged a 750LT and feature 740 horsepower. In other words, one of the best supercars is about to get even better.

Mexico's Vuhl has finally launched in the United States and the first model to arrive is the 05RR. The street-legal sports car has 400 horsepower and a dry weight of less than 1,500 pounds.

Lamborghini's chief engineer says the Italian automaker's future will be electrified. What will that be like? We'll get a taste at next month's Frankfurt International Motor Show with the unveiling of a hybrid supercar.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 McLaren 750LT spy shots

Vuhl launches in the US with 400-horsepower 05RR

Lamborghini chief engineer: "Hybrid is everything" for future super cars

2020 Subaru Forester adds standard rear-seat reminder, costs $25,505 to start

Record 22 rounds on 2020 F1 calendar with return of Dutch race

2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid is a placeholder, not a game-changer

2021 Audi Q5 spy shots

2020 Kia Telluride recalled for faulty child seat restraints

Tesla launches auto insurance division

EV tax credit will drop again for Chevrolet Bolt EV October 1