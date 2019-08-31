Volkswagen has released a new teaser image of its next-generation Golf. Marking the eighth generation of the popular hatchback, the new Golf is scheduled to make its world debut this fall, with the reveal expected to be in October at the car's plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

VW’s teaser shows a Golf prototype wearing light camouflage (complete with the integration of the word "Golf"), obscuring our view of the hatchback’s styling details. However, it’s clear that the new Golf will retain the same basic shape VW’s been using for the last seven generations of the nameplate.

“At this time, we will not disclose all details of the new Golf, but you can already perceive its elegant proportions,” said Klaus Bischoff, head of Volkswagen Design.

The eighth-generation Golf, which will ride on an updated version of VW's MQB platform found in the current model, will be the most high-tech yet, with advanced features like a digital gauge display, internet connectivity and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. But even though the new Golf is going high-tech, it’s expected to remain a driver’s car.

To that end, VW is planning GTI and R performance variants of the new Golf (in fact, those are likely the only Golf models we’ll get in the United States). It’s rumored that the next-gen GTI will see its power jump from today’s 220 horsepower to around 300 horsepower. In order to clear room for the more powerful GTI, the Golf R could receive as much as 400 horsepower from its 4-cylinder turbo engine. A 6-speed manual will be standard in both cars while a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is expected to be available as an optional upgrade.

While most markets will receive the new Golf early next year, we likely won't see it until the end of 2020 or early the following year, and then only in GTI and eventually R grades.