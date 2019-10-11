Marking the eighth generation of the popular hatchback, the new Golf will debut on October 24, with the reveal to take place at the car's plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The car will be based on an upgraded version of the current-generation's MQB platform, which will boast significant improvements, particularly in the areas of connectivity and electronic driver-assist features. There will also be a digital dash and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Judging from spy shots of prototypes, changes to the exterior will be minimal. The biggest tweak, for example, will be new dual-element headlights with a hexagonal pattern. There will also be new fascias at both ends, with the rear design integrating the exhaust tips.

Despite the focus on in-car tech, the new Golf is expected to remain a driver’s car. To that end, VW is planning GTI and R performance variants (in fact, those are likely the only Golf models we’ll get in the United States). It’s rumored that the next-gen GTI will see its power jump from today’s 220 horsepower to around 300 hp.

In order to clear room for the more powerful GTI, the Golf R could receive as much as 400 hp from its 4-cylinder turbo engine. A 6-speed manual should be standard in both cars while a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic is expected to be available for those who want it.

VW also promises enhanced suspension technology aimed at improving agility in the new generation of the Golf.

While most markets will be able to purchase the new Golf from December, we likely won't see it until the end of 2020 or early the following year, and then only in GTI and eventually R grades.