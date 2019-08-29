Mercedes-Benz has just launched the new GLB-Class and in about a year it will be joined by the first AMG-tuned version. The first of these AMGs is the GLB35 which packs 302 horsepower.

VW is working on both a new generation of its Transporter as well as an electric successor to the iconic Microbus based on 2017's ID Buzz concept car. A prototype for the former has just been spotted.

Porsche's Macan Turbo returns for 2020 with a downsized engine and more power. It will reach dealerships later this year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 revealed, on sale late 2020

2021 Volkswagen Transporter (T7) spy shots

2020 Porsche Macan Turbo revealed with new V-6, 434 horsepower

The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Duramax diesel pickup is a V-8 alternative

Porsche's racer for the 2019/2020 Formula E season is the 99X Electric

As more people plug in, is smart charging more important than fast charging?

Aptera to return with 1,000-mile EV?

2020 Toyota Camry adds Android Auto compatibility

Mopar '19 Dodge Challenger muscles in

Nio is providing a fully charged battery in 3 minutes for free, in China