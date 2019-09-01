The term “bulletproof” gets thrown around a lot in the automotive world, but it’s not a phrase that’s often used to describe a complicated Bentley with a 12-cylinder engine, power everything and an air ride suspension. But bulletproof is quite literally the best description for INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing’s take on the Bentley SUV.

INKAS is one of the world’s foremost armored vehicle manufacturers and the company has used its know-how to create the world’s first armored Bentley Bentayga. The INKAS Bentayga meets CEN 1063 BR6 ballistic standards and the company claims the luxury SUV is so well armored that it can withstand the blast from not one, but two grenades simultaneously.

Even though the Bentayga is heavily armored, it still looks almost totally stock. The Bentayga retains its stately exterior appearance, and its interior lined in rich leather and real wood like a proper Bentley. The only real giveaway that the INKAS Bentayga isn’t factory is a divider in the cargo area.

Despite the added weight of the armor, INKAS hasn’t modified the Bentayga’s drivetrain or suspension. Like a normal Bentayga, the bulletproof model uses a 6.0-liter W-12 that’s rated at 600 horsepower and rides on a four-level air suspension.

“The Bentley Bentayga, when equipped with its W-12 powertrain, is one of the fastest luxury SUVs in the market today; our priority was to leverage the vehicle’s value by adding high-quality ballistic characteristics without sacrificing its technical performance,” said David Khazanski, CEO of INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing. “We made use of INKAS’s innovative materials which are lightweight, but at the same time certified to all globally-recognized ballistic standards. This vehicle successfully protects its passengers from assault rifles and grenades, but does not behave too differently on the road from an unarmored Bentayga.”

INKAS didn’t announce how much the Bentayga’s armor package will cost, but the base SUV itself will set you back $200,000 and you can expect to pay a lot more on top for the armor protection.