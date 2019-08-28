When the Porsche Macan underwent a mid-cycle update for 2019, the Macan Turbo was noticeably absent. It turns out Porsche had some additional work to do on this range-topping variant, which it revealed on Wednesday. The small performance SUV is slated to arrive at dealerships in late 2019 as a 2020 model.

The 2020 Macan Turbo ditches its predecessor's 3.6-liter engine for a 2.9-liter V-6. There's still a pair of turbochargers, which help the downsized engine generate a healthy 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. That compares to the bigger engine's 400 hp and 406 lb-ft.

2020 Porsche Macan Turbo

The extra grunt means the 2020 Macan Turbo accelerates quicker and reaches a higher top speed than its predecessor. Porsche quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 167 mph. Note, those figures are achieved with the vehicle's available Sport Chrono package.

As with other Macan models, power is sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Adaptive dampers are standard but adjustable air suspension, a torque vectoring system, and carbon-ceramic brake rotors are all available.

The Macan Turbo benefits from unique front and rear fascias, as well as a roof spoiler and 20-inch wheels that are also distinct to the model.

2020 Porsche Macan Turbo

For the interior, the biggest change across the entire updated Macan family is a new 10.9-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, which features customizable menus. The system includes improved voice activation as well as navigation with real-time traffic updates all as standard. In the Macan Turbo, all the top options like an Alcantara roof liner, 18-way sports seats, and a 14-speaker Bose sound system are also standard.

Pricing for the 2020 Macan Turbo starts at ‭$84,950‬, including destination.

Note, EV fans can look forward to an electric Macan coming down the line. Timing for this model isn't clear but Porsche has made hints that we might see it sold alongside its internal-combustion siblings, meaning an arrival in the next couple of years.