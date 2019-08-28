Racer, TV personality, and certified bad-ass car builder Jessi Combs died driving a jet-powered car Tuesday in a land speed-record attempt. The accident took place in the Alvord Desert held near Fields, Oregon. Combs was 36.

According to Jalopnik, Combs crashed during a speed-record attempt, which followed a 483-mph shakedown run that ended prematurely in 2018. Combs was no stranger to high-speed runs, having earned the title of "fastest woman on four wheels" after topping 398 mph at the same event back in 2013.

The incident was first reported by local Oregon media late Tuesday and was confirmed by Combs' teammate, Terry Madden, on Instagram Wednesday morning. Details of the incident remain sketchy, and Madden encouraged people to ignore media reports for the time being.

Jessi Combs

"(Y)ou are all going to see things on news please believe non(e) of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info," he said in the IG post.

Combs was known for appearing on TV shows such as "Mythbusters," "All Girls Garage," and "Overhaulin'," but she was far more than just an entertainment personality. She frequently competed in sanctioned motorsports events, including the Baja 1000 and King of Hammers.

