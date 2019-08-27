A photo of the 2020 Land Rover Defender is circulating yet again. This time, it's an undisguised example caught between takes on the set of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die."

If Land Rover has been going to any lengths to keep the looks of its new Defender SUV a secret, you wouldn't know it from the multitude of recent leaks and Land-Rover-supplied teases.

Instagram user Steven Firth (shedlocktwothousand) shared a photo of the Defender sitting unoccupied on the film's set. The front-end shot doesn't reveal a whole lot that we haven't learned from spy shots and Land Rover's own teases, but it's nonetheless our first real look at the new Defender in the flesh.

Land Rover's new SUV looks rough-and-ready in its Bond outfit. The suspension is clearly in off-road mode, showing off wheel gaps that match what we've seen in some of Land Rover's own trail photos.

The new SUV's hood is prominently domed with what could be carbon-fiber inserts, though Firth says they are a checker pattern instead. Whether those inserts are production-intent is anybody's guess for the time being.

At this point, we don't know a ton about the new Defender other than the fact that it will come in two and four-door variants (this is obviously a four-door) and will ride on Jaguar-Land Rover's new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), which can accommodate electrified powertrains.

The new Defender will be officially unveiled on Sept. 10 at the Frankfurt motor show, so we won't have to wait long to see how much of the "No Time to Die" Defender is rooted in reality.