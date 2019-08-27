The Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class famously splashed onto the scene in 2014 with a starting price of just $29,900 (though that figure was actually $30,825 with the mandatory destination charge). Mercedes was so proud of its sub-$30,000 sedan that it even made a Super Bowl commercial about it. Fast-forward a few model years and, my, how things have changed.

According to Cars Direct, the redesigned 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA will list from $37,645, including a $995 destination charge, when it arrives in dealer showrooms later this year. That’s $3,550 more than the CLA currently sitting on dealer lots and a whopping $6,820 more than Mercedes charged for the stylish four-door sedan when it first hit the market.

At $37,645, the 2020 CLA is $3,350 more expensive than its closest competitor, the $34,295 Audi A3 sedan. Within the Mercedes family of vehicles, the CLA is $3,850 more expensive than the entry-level A220 ($33,795) and $4,750 cheaper than the step-up C300 ($42,395).

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Class

Available options and packages will easily push the CLA’s price past the $40,000 mark. For example, if you opt for the Driver Assistance Package, which requires the Premium Package and Multimedia Package to be selected, the CLA’s price jumps to more than $42,000.

Two models will also be positioned above the base CLA250, the 302-horsepower CLA34 AMG and the near-400 hp CLA45 AMG. Pricing for those models hasn’t been announced, but the current AMG-tuned CLA45 starts at about $54,000 and can be optioned well beyond $70,000.

You do get a lot more for your money with the 2020 CLA. The sedan was completely overhauled for the new model year and now features a cabin that’s not only more spacious, but also better equipped than before. There’s also a lot more available tech—including a voice-activated infotainment system—that should help make the 2020 CLA a better all-around vehicle than its predecessor.