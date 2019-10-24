Bollinger burst on the scene back in 2017 with the B1, a no-nonsense SUV resembling the original Land Rover Defender but with a bespoke aluminum chassis and an advanced electric powertrain. The company in 2018 followed up with the B2, a larger, more practical pickup model perfectly suited for commercial users as well as those with lifestyle needs in mind.

Things then went quiet, leaving the EV startup spotlight to rivals, namely Rivian which in 2018 also revealed an electric SUV and pickup. The Rivians are arguably more luxurious than Bollinger's stripped-down, no-frills overlanders, though there's a ruggedness to the Bollingers that's hard to look past.

Fast forward to today and Bollinger has provided a major update on the progress of the B1 and B2. The company on Thursday revealed pricing information and a host of other details. Each vehicle is priced from $125,000, and anyone interested in securing an early build slot can place a $1,000 refundable deposit.

That's pricey, but the B1 and B2 are exclusive, hand-assembled vehicles with class-topping specs and some serious capability. Both vehicles are based on a light-duty truck platform developed in-house at Bollinger's facility in Ferndale, Michigan. Classified as Class 3 trucks, they feature 15 inches of ground clearance (expandable to 20 inches) together with 10 inches of wheel travel and the ability to drive in high- and low-range modes.

Bollinger B2 prototype

Power comes from a dual-motor system delivering 614 horsepower and 668 pound-feet of torque. According to Bollinger, future owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in around 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 100 mph. The vehicles also have enough grunt for 5,000 pounds of payload and 7,500 pounds of towing, per the company.

The motors draw their energy from a 120-kilowatt-hour battery and with moderate driving owners should be able to get around 200 miles of range on a charge. There's also a low-range mode and front and rear electronic locking differentials for off-roading, plus a hydraulic suspension system with virtual anti-roll bars.

Bollinger B1 prototype

Inside the vehicles, there are only four seats. A rear bench has been skipped in favor of a storage area that enables extra-long items to be carried. Buyers will be able to add wood panels for the floors, and the doors, roof panels and windows, including the windshield, are all removable.

Bollinger is prioritizing the U.S. market but will eventually expand sales elsewhere, including in markets for right-hand-drive vehicles. The company said production will start in 2020 and the first deliveries will follow in 2021. A network of independent dealers will be tapped to sell and service the vehicles both in the U.S. and worldwide.