It was only on Monday that we brought you details of a report from Automobile indicating that the Z06 version of the new mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette will feature a twin-turbocharged V-8 pumping out around 800 horsepower.

However, after checking with its own sources, Muscle Cars and Trucks reported the same day that yes, a twin-turbo V-8 is coming, but it will be in the next ZR1 and not the next Z06. Furthermore, Muscle Cars and Trucks' same sources point to the Z06 adopting a naturally aspirated engine.

The Z06 will reportedly have about 600 horsepower, which is less than the 650 hp of the C7 Corvette Z06's supercharged V-8. However, there are plenty of buyers who appreciate naturally aspirated power and, if the latest info proves correct, the C8 Corvette will have an option for them.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

As for the ZR1, it will reportedly have a twin-turbo V-8 with double overhead cams and possibly a flat-plant crank, too. The engine will likely feature elements common to the Cadillac-exclusive Blackwing, also a DOHC, twin-turbo V-8, but will be a unique design. CAD images of the engine, referred to as an LT7, surfaced in 2017.

In both cars, Muscle Cars and Trucks reports that manual transmissions are unlikely. Instead, both will reportedly feature the C8 Corvette Stingray's 8-speed dual-clutch transmission as this is the only design that meets the high torque requirements of the cars.

But what about the oft-rumored Zora? This model is reportedly still coming, with all-wheel drive, a hybrid powertrain, and around 1,000 horsepower on tap. Yes, a Corvette to rival Ferrari's new SF90 Stradale flagship.