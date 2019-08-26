If you've looked at head-on photos of the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette (or been fortunate enough to check one out in person), you may have noticed that it sports side mirrors with unequal-length mounts.

Why? Well, to put it simply, visibility. The extra length allows the driver to see over the rear fender from the C8-generation Corvette's low driver's seat position. In fact, the passenger-side mirror sits a full two inches farther outboard than the driver-side mirror, as measured by CorvetteBlogger.com in a report published last Friday.

Unequal-length side mirrors may be new and different for Corvette, but they're far from the most novel component of the C8's design. The mid-mounted engine fundamentally changed the 2020 Corvette's proportions, and plenty of enthusiasts are still hurting after the announcement that the C8's new dual-clutch automatic transmission will be the only choice, leaving the manual to the dust bin of history.

Fortunately, for those who believe in tradition, some important things haven't changed. As in previous years, the 2020 Corvette still boasts a removable top, and for those who are particularly committed to open-air driving, the convertible model is still a core component of Chevy's Corvette strategy.

The biggest carry-over of them all is price. The Corvette may be an American high-performance icon, but just as importantly, it is the everyman's sports car. The C8 continues that tradition. Chevrolet formally announced earlier in August that the 2020 Corvette Stingray will start at just $59,995, guaranteeing executive-level performance at a blue-collar price.

Production of the 2020 Corvette Stingray is slated to begin late in 2019 with deliveries starting before then end of the year.