Volvo's Netflix-like vehicle subscription service, Care by Volvo, is expanding to more models across the automaker's lineup.

The Swedish automaker's subscription program, which originally only included the XC40 crossover SUV, now includes nearly every model sold in dealerships, Volvo announced on Monday.

The S60 sedan, V60 Cross Country wagon, XC60 crossover SUV, and XC90 crossover were all added to the program. Notably absent are the S90, the automaker's flagship sedan, and the V90 Cross Country wagon.

Volvo's kept things simple by including only Momentum and R-Design trim levels in the program. If you want the higher-end Inscription trim, you'll have to buy or lease rather than subscribe.

Pricing starts from $700 a month for an XC40 T5 AWD Momentum and S60 T5 FWD Momentum, which is $100 more per month than the subscription for a 2019 XC40. For $750 a month, shoppers can subscribe to an XC40 T5 AWD R-Design, an X60 T6 AWD R-Design, a V60 Cross Country T5 AWD, or an XC60 T5 AWD Momentum. The larger, flagship XC90 T6 AWD Momentum will cost $800 a month.

The monthly subscription cost includes the vehicle, insurance (via Liberty Mutual insurance), all service and maintenance, 24/7 customer care, concierge services, and roadside assistance. What's not included? Gas, local taxes, and registration fees as the latter two vary state by state.

Volvo spokesman Jim Nichols told Motor Authority that Care by Volvo is designed to help buyers who feel overwhelmed when car shopping.

"The only choice a customer needs to make is exterior and interior color," Nichols said.

Care by Volvo has proven to be more popular than expected, with more than 95 percent of subscribers being new to the automaker. Still, it makes up a small percentage of the brand's overall sales.

The 2020 Volvos are in dealerships now and ready for purchase, lease, or subscription.