Karma's updated 2020 Revero GT is priced to start at $135,000.

The price represents a $35,000 premium on the Tesla Model S Performance. It's also $5,000 steeper than what you had to pay for the previous Revero, but the Revero GT has seen a big improvement over its predecessor. Nevertheless, it's still only an extended-range electric car that will require gas once the 61-mile pure electric range is exceeded, which may deter some buyers, especially with the Porsche Taycan coming up soon. Future Karmas will be pure EVs, but the first of these isn't due until 2021.

2020 Karma Revero GT

Compared to the Revero introduced for 2017, the Revero GT has been restyled and features a more refined, more powerful powertrain than the previous car, which represented only a mild update over the original Fisker Karma from which the Revero and Revero GT are derived.

The Revero GT's battery is a 28-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion unit, and its two electric motors at the rear axle deliver 536 horsepower. The result is a car that will sprint to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds or about a second quicker than before—not bad for a car that weighs 5,050 pounds. Top speed is a governed 125 mph. We hear a faster Revero GTS model is coming in 2020.

2020 Karma Revero GT

Once charge in the battery dips too low, a BMW-sourced 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-3 kicks in to start charging. The engine is the same used in the BMW i8 plug-in hybrid sports car. With a full tank of gas on board, range increases to 360 miles.

Production of the Revero GT is happening at a plant in Moreno Valley, California. Deliveries will commence in the fourth quarter of 2019.