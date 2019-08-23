We drove the 2019 BMW M850i xDrive convertible; the 2021 Acura TLX Type S broke cover; and the Porsche Taycan’s interior was revealed with touchscreen galore. It’s the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

What’s it like to pilot a flagship BMW convertible with 523 horsepower and price tag north of $130,000? We found out during our first drive review of the 2019 BMW M850i xDrive convertible.

"Fast 9," the latest installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, is going nostalgic with an orange 2020 Toyota Supra that pays tribute to the MKIV Supra that the late Paul Walker drove in the original movie. Rumor has it "Fast 9" will also feature a mid-engine 1970 Dodge Charger.

The upcoming Porsche Taycan will have a futuristic interior to go along with its advanced electric drivetrain. A teaser image issued by Porsche showing the Taycan’s interior revealed a cockpit brimming with touchscreens.

General Motors has begun testing of its next-generation Chevrolet Suburban full-size SUV. The next-generation Suburban is expected to shed a few hundred pounds and gain a new 4-cylinder engine option.

It didn’t take long for the Acura Type S concept to begin the transition from show car to production form. Just days after making its debut during the Monterey Car Week, spy photographers spotted the Type S concept-inspired 2021 Acura TLX Type S undergoing shakedown testing.