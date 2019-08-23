Formula One organizers noticed something about the current crop of cars: they don't race very well together on the track. As a result, new rules to be introduced from the 2021 season are set to shake things up, with extra emphasis placed on aerodynamics that will allow for closer racing.

Proposals for the new rules won't be decided upon until October but the sport's organizers this week provided an early look at how some of the proposals will shape the cars. The early look came in the form of scale models used in wind-tunnel testing and reveal a number of clues (previously we were treated with concept designs).

2021 Formula One race car aerodynamic testing - Photo credit: Formula1.com

The biggest changes are the addition of 18-inch wheels instead of the current 13-inch design; new venturi tunnel designs closer to what you might find on a road car; and more simplified wings front and rear. The Halo safety system is also better integrated into the overall design and you'll also spot new winglets mounted above each of the front wheels.

The final design will evolve over the coming months but some elements, such as the sidepod areas and rear wing, are expected to remain.

2021 Formula One race car aerodynamic testing - Photo credit: Formula1.com

As far as the aerodynamics are concerned, the changes should mean the downforce of a chasing car should only be reduced by about 5-10 percent, instead of close to 50 percent currently, which is why you don't get much overtaking. Other measures being looked at include tighter aerodynamic rules that will limit a team's ability to come up with a much superior design than the rest of the field.

Additional proposals for the 2021 season include increased driver involvement in managing the car, louder, less expensive power units and the idea of standardized parts. Both Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz have voiced their displeasure over the latter in the past, however.