The Genesis GV80 has finally touched down in the United States and we've got all the specs. Genesis has big ambitious for the mid-size SUV as it is expected to quickly become the brand's best-seller.

A prototype for Mercedes-AMG's redesigned GLE63 Coupe has been spotted with barely any camouflage gear. The formula doesn't change much but there will be mild-hybrid tech this time around and a heady 603 horsepower for the GLE63 S grade.

A patent application filed by Ferrari reveals details about new technology for electric cars. Don't get your hopes up though as Ferrari's CEO doesn't foresee an electric Prancing Horse becoming a reality until after 2025.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Genesis GV80 to feature new turbocharged engines, cutting edge technology

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe spy shots and video

Ferrari EV plans revealed in patent documents

2020 Toyota Corolla vs 2020 Nissan Sentra: Compare Cars

Hybrid Ghibli will be Maserati's first electrified car, debut at 2020 Beijing auto show

California report: To be the green choice, ride-hailing needs to go electric

Bentley builds the ultimate winter tourer

2020 Subaru WRX review

“Fast and Furious 9” teaser trailer points to ominous plot