Toyota on Wednesday unveiled the plug-in hybrid version of the RAV4 at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Called the RAV4 Prime, the plug-in hybrid compact crossover SUV has been positioned as a performance vehicle thanks primarily to a stout 302 horsepower, generated by a 2.5-liter inline-4 at the front axle and an electric motor at the rear. A similar setup features in the 219-hp RAV4 Hybrid but the Prime's powertrain utilizes a much more powerful electric setup.

Toyota said the RAV4 Prime will sprint to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, which is hot hatch territory, and a combination of all-wheel drive and sport-tuned suspension means the corners should be fun, too. The electrified SUV will also cover 39 miles on electric power alone, per Toyota, which is the highest electric range of any plug-in hybrid SUV on the market. For peace of mind, the battery comes with a 10-year/150,000-mile warranty. The generous battery warranty comes with every Toyota hybrid from the 2020 model year on.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

The RAV4 Prime will come standard with 18-inch (19-inch available) wheels, heated front seats, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and multiple electronic driver assist features. These include adaptive cruise control, collision warning with pedestrian detection, road sign assist, and a driving mode selector complete with a Trail mode for rough terrain.

The first examples will be at dealers next summer as 2021 models. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

