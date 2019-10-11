Toyota has dropped the first photo of the new plug-in hybrid version of the RAV4.

The vehicle may look like the standard RAV4, the latest version of which was just introduced for 2019, but there will be a charging port to plug it in.

The latest RAV4 already comes as a hybrid. The powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter inline-4 at the front axle and an electric motor at the rear for a combined 219 horsepower. Something similar should feature in the RAV4 plug-in hybrid but with a bigger battery and a more powerful electric motor to provide an EV mode.

The non-hybrid RAV4 runs a 2.5-liter inline-4 paired to an 8-speed automatic.

The RAV4 plug-in hybrid is confirmed for a debut in November at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show and will reach dealers in 2020 as a 2021 model. For more L.A. Auto Show coverage, head to our dedicated hub..