Toyota has been spotted testing what's likely to be a plug-in hybrid version of the RAV4.

The vehicle in our spy shots may look like the latest RAV4 that was just introduced for 2019, but if you peer a little closer you'll notice a camouflaged section on the right rear fender.

This is the same spot where Toyota locates the charging port on the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid. According to our photographer, the test vehicle had a regular fuel filler cap on the left rear fender.

2020 Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The latest RAV4 already comes as a regular hybrid. The powertrain consists of a 2.5-liter inline-4 at the front axle and an electric motor at the rear for a combined 219 horsepower. Something similar should feature in the RAV4 plug-in hybrid but with a bigger battery and a more powerful electric motor to provide an EV mode.

The standard RAV4 runs a 2.5-liter inline-4 paired to an 8-speed automatic.

We currently expect the RAV4 plug-in hybrid to debut later this year as a 2020 model. An appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November is a strong possibility.