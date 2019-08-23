Enthusiasts of electric cars have a new reason to opt for the Chevrolet Bolt EV: a 21-mile increase in range.

Chevy on Thursday announced its 2020 Bolt EV, and included in the announcement was news of an EPA-estimated range of 259 miles.

That's well above the 220 miles of the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range, and even the 240 miles of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, though it's still short of the 310 miles of the Model 3 Long Range.

Of course, pricing for the Bolt EV starts lower than the Model 3, with Chevy confirming an unchanged price tag of $37,495, including destination.

The increase in range is the result of new chemistry of the battery cell that improved the energy of the cell electrodes. The battery's new rating is 66 kilowatt-hours, versus 60 previously. Crucially, it didn't require Chevy to change the size of the battery or the way it is integrated into the vehicle structure.

The Bolt EV features a single electric motor at the front axle. It delivers 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque and combined with a 7.05:1 final drive ratio can see the Bolt EV accelerate from 0-60 mph in 7.0 seconds or less.

The only other update for 2020 is the addition of two new colors. However, we know that the Bolt EV will soon spawn a crossover sibling. Prototypes for the electric crossover have been spotted ahead of an expected debut next year.