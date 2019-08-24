It was only a matter of time until the aftermarket sunk its teeth into the newly burgeoning mid-size pickup truck segment, and one of the first up to take a bite is Lingenfelter.

The Michigan-based tuner announced in an exclusive interview with Muscle Cars & Trucks published Wednesday that it’s developing a supercharger package for the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. Specifically, the supercharger is designed for the 3.6-liter V-6 option.

The project is so fresh that Lingenfelter hasn’t had a chance to dyno test it yet, but the firm estimates it should raise power by 35 percent. Given the Colorado V-6’s stock rating of 308 horsepower, that means we can expect about 416 horsepower from the Lingenfelter package.

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

Lingenfelter says its new tuning package will be 50-state legal, so even those in emissions-strict California will be able to enjoy a mid-size pickup with more than 400 horsepower. Moreover, Lingenfelter says the package—which uses a supercharger sourced from Edelbrock—will be compatible with towing, as well as off-road modifications.

“When we did the kit…we wanted to enhance the truck in a way where it didn’t just make horsepower, but it was usable power so they could do things like towing, and to add equipment like bigger tires,” Lingenfelter COO and Vice President Mark Rapson said.

Pricing for the performance package, which doesn’t include any modification to the truck’s suspension or tires, isn’t available at this time. Lingenfelter also hasn’t specified when the performance package will be available for purchase. Given that the supercharger works with the Colorado's V-6, the package should also be plug-and-play for owners of the mechanically-similar GMC Canyon.