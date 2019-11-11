Toyota is committed to launching at least 10 battery-electric cars by 2025, with the first to arrive in 2020.

Some of these will come from Lexus which presented an EV concept at last month's Tokyo Motor Show. While the concept explores the type of EVs Lexus might be selling a decade from now, at this month's Auto Guangzhou we'll see Lexus unveil its first production EV.

All we know is that the EV will be a derivative of an existing Lexus vehicle, likely the UX compact crossover SUV. Trademark filings discovered a year ago hint at a model dubbed the UX 300e.

Toyota is developing new EV technology including dedicated platforms and solid-state batteries. Naturally, these technologies could be shared with Lexus.

We also know that Lexus is looking at in-wheel electric motors but the technology is still a long way from reaching production.

What we likely won't see from Lexus is a plug-in hybrid. The automaker's European chief in 2017 said the brand plans to move straight to battery- and fuel cell-electric powertrains.

The Guangzhou auto show starts November 22. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.