It's official. The Audi RS 6 Avant is coming to the United States. The new generation of Audi's uber-wagon comes with close to 600 horsepower and styling that can make a supercar look tame in comparison.

GMC's next-generation Yukon has been spied, in upmarket Yukon XL Denali guise. The new Yukon is set to join the rest of General Motors' redesigned full-size SUVs in showrooms next year.

New details have emerged on Nissan’s next-generation GT-R, the R36. The information comes by way of the car's chief engineer and sadly points to a long wait for the new version of Godzilla.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Audi RS 6 Avant is an angry wagon that's coming to the US

2021 GMC Yukon XL spy shots

Nissan undecided on hybrid or electric route for next GT-R

Kia sharply discounting Stingers to challenge rivals

Mercedes admits to tracking vehicles in UK for repossessions

California deal interrupts White House emissions rollback effort

Hyundai's lightweight i30 N is the Project C

Power, efficiency, reality all catch up with 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

CEO of EV startup Canoo steps down

Reality check: CHAdeMO fast-charging stations still outnumber CCS ones