Headed to showrooms next year is the true successor to the much-loved Cadillac CTS-V. It's based on the CT5 and most likely fitted with the CTS-V's 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. That would mean a peak power rating of 640 horsepower or more.

Porsche's 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman are now available with the 4.0-liter flat-6 that previously was only available in the exclusive Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 variants. We've just tested the Boxster with the engine, and it's near to perfection.

A British firm by the name of Lunaz is ensuring that some much-loved classics will be on the road well into the future. The company has been adding battery-electric power to some British classics, and the latest is a fifth-generation Rolls-Royce Phantom. It's simply stunning.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots and video

First drive review: 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 rocks to a familiar tune

Lunaz's latest EV conversion is a stunning 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom

2021 Subaru Forester SUV adds safety gear, costs $25,845 to start

New Subaru Levorg wagon revealed, may hint at next WRX

2021 Volvo plug-in hybrid models get a big price reduction

Starting at $38,525, the 2021 Acura TLX is a lot pricier than its predecessor

2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck costs more, adds Trail Special and Nightshade editions

Nio starts selling EVs minus the battery

2021 Lexus ES 300h: Lithium-ion battery adds trunk space to 44-mpg hybrid sedan