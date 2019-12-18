GMC's next-generation Yukon has been spied, in upmarket Denali guise. The new Yukon is set to join the rest of General Motors' redesigned full-size SUVs in showrooms next year.

Another GM vehicle headed to showrooms next year is the true successor to the much-loved Cadillac CTS-V. It's based on the CT5 and most likely fitted with the Cadillac-exclusive 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 known as the Blackwing.

Kia has a next-generation Optima on its hands, only the vehicle may be sold under a new name when it arrives in showrooms next year. Regardless of what it is called, the new mid-size sedan is quite the looker.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 GMC Yukon spy shots

2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots and video

Kia sedans may get new naming scheme in US, according to trademark filings

2020 Toyota Highlander first drive: Crossover SUV juices up with 36-mpg hybrid

Best Car to Buy 2020: Cars that didn't make the cut

Ford aims for Mach-E electric SUV price transparency, haggling still fair game

Jaguar Land Rover buys off-road racing specialist Bowler

Automatic emergency braking is standard on more cars, but domestic automakers lag

Mercedes-Benz EQA teased ahead of 2020 debut

Electrify America charging is coming to some Bank of America locations