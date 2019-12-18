GMC's next-generation Yukon has been spied, in upmarket Denali guise. The new Yukon is set to join the rest of General Motors' redesigned full-size SUVs in showrooms next year.
Another GM vehicle headed to showrooms next year is the true successor to the much-loved Cadillac CTS-V. It's based on the CT5 and most likely fitted with the Cadillac-exclusive 4.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 known as the Blackwing.
Kia has a next-generation Optima on its hands, only the vehicle may be sold under a new name when it arrives in showrooms next year. Regardless of what it is called, the new mid-size sedan is quite the looker.
2021 GMC Yukon spy shots
2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots and video
Kia sedans may get new naming scheme in US, according to trademark filings
2020 Toyota Highlander first drive: Crossover SUV juices up with 36-mpg hybrid
Best Car to Buy 2020: Cars that didn't make the cut
Ford aims for Mach-E electric SUV price transparency, haggling still fair game
Jaguar Land Rover buys off-road racing specialist Bowler
Automatic emergency braking is standard on more cars, but domestic automakers lag
Mercedes-Benz EQA teased ahead of 2020 debut
Electrify America charging is coming to some Bank of America locations