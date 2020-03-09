A fire-breathing, all-season family hauler is set to take the kids to soccer practice before heading to the racetrack.

On Monday, Audi announced the 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant will cost $109,995 when it goes on sale in the U.S. this fall. Cue the sound of enthusiasts checking their savings account balances.

The RS 6 has been forbidden fruit in the U.S. until now. With a mild-hybrid powertrain, 591 horsepower sent to all four wheels, and 20 cubic feet of cargo space, the high-performance wagon is the ultimate family vehicle for those who need to get there quickly and in style.

The RS 6 Avant is based on the eighth-generation A6 wagon, internally known as the C8, but the front doors, roof, and tailgate are the only exterior body panels shared with the base car. Like the A6 Avant, the RS 6 Avant's roofline has a slightly faster rake than previous generations, giving it a sporty look that a sedan simply can't match.

It starts with the stance, which is 1.6-inches wider than the standard Avant thanks to the flared fenders that sit above 21- or 22-inch wheels. The RS 6 gets the A7's headlights, with their wider, flatter appearance, to further distinguish it from the rest of the A6 lineup.

Like previous RS models, the RS 6 Avant has gaping intakes on either side of the front fenders to feed cool air to the intercoolers. RS-specific side sills visually lower the car, while the rear end features a roof-mounted spoiler, an RS-specific rear bumper and diffuser, and dual RS oval exhaust outlets.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant, 2019 LA Auto Show

Under the hood sits a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that sends 591 hp and 590 pound-feet of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system is added via a belt alternator, and up to 12 kw of power can be stored in a lithium-ion battery pack (Audi didn't disclose the pack's size) via regenerative braking.

Performance should be bewildering. Audi quotes a 0-62 mph sprint of 3.5 seconds and a 0-124 mph run of 12 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph, but an optional carbon-ceramic brake package ups that to 190 mph.

The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 has cylinder deactivation that shuts off cylinders 2, 3, 5, and 8 (making it a 2.0-liter V-4), for better fuel efficiency at low speeds or light loads.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant, 2019 LA Auto Show

Audi's Quattro full-time all-wheel-drive system splits power 40/60 front to rear via a mechanical center differential. Up to 70 percent of the power can be sent to the front and 85 percent can go to the rear. A standard sport differential can shift power side-to-side in the rear and can send all available torque to a single wheel.

The suspension uses a five-link design front and rear and comes standard with adaptive air springs. Audi said the suspension has several modes but didn't go into detail beyond noting it automatically levels the wagon. While the RS 6 Avant sits 0.8 inches lower than the standard A6 Avant, it will automatically drop another 0.4 inch at 75 mph and can be lifted 0.8 inch at low speeds to enter driveways or parking lots.

An RS sport suspension with steel springs and three-stage adjustable dampers will be available. This system also comes with Dynamic Ride Control, which uses diagonally linked dampers to counteract body lean through hydromechanical means.

All RS 6s will feature rear-axle steering that can turn the rear wheels up to 5 degrees in the opposite direction of the front wheels at low speeds, or up to 2 degrees in the same direction at higher speeds. The system reduces the turning circle by up to 3.3 feet.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant, 2019 LA Auto Show 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant, 2019 LA Auto Show 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant, 2019 LA Auto Show

Drivers can choose between six drive modes: Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Efficiency, and individually configurable RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes activated by the "RS MODE" button on the steering wheel. The modes vary parameters in the rear-wheel-steering system, sport differential, engine sound (i.e. fake engine noise pumped into the cabin), transmission shift logic, power steering, suspension, and automatic air conditioning. Audi said RS2 mode exists purely to modify the parameters of the electronic stability control system.

Inside, the RS 6 Avant features Audi's latest MMI infotainment system with two dash-mounted touchscreens (an 8.6-inch screen for climate controls and vehicle functions and 10.1-inch screen for infotainment) teamed with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. Aluminum, wood, and carbon-fiber trim are available to go with the acres of shiny piano black plastic trim. Valcona leather and Alcantara also line the cabin.

While the car seats five, the front sport buckets and rear buckets combined with the large center driveline tunnel make it so little Johnny's friend is better off taking the bus. RS logos are embossed in various places throughout the interior, and the seats have a rhombus pattern stitched into them.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant, 2019 LA Auto Show

As a wagon, the RS 6 Avant has room for soccer balls and weekend adventure equipment. It offers a decent 20 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row. Leave the kids at home and fold down the split-folding 40/20/40 second row for up to 59.3 cubic feet of space.

Need to tow with your RS 6 Avant? Audi thought of that. The RS 6 Avant offers an optional swiveling trailer hitch with an electronic release plus an optional camera-based trailer assist system for maneuvering a trailer. Audi hasn't shared the maximum tow rating.

The RS 6 Avant also offers numerous safety and driver-assistance features, everything from adaptive cruise control and lane-change warnings to a surround-view camera system and intersection assist.

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant, 2019 LA Auto Show

The Audi RS 6 Avant will be available in 13 colors, including sure-to-please-enthusiasts Nardo Gray and Sebring Black, plus five matte finishes. The mirrors can be ordered in black, body color, or matte-finished aluminum. Trim can be had in matte aluminum or gloss black, and this is all before dipping into the (spendy) Audi Exclusive customization program.