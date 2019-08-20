Pricing has been revealed for Lincoln’s updated 2020 Navigator SUV. Although the Navigator’s styling remains largely unchanged for the new model year, Lincoln has equipped the full-size luxury SUV with more standard tech.

According to an order guide obtained by Cars Direct, the 2020 Lincoln Navigator will have a starting price of $77,120, including a mandatory destination charge of $1,295. That’s $2,620 more than you would have paid for a 2019 model, but Lincoln has included more standard tech in the 2020 version of its flagship utility vehicle.

Newly standard features on the 2020 Navigator include power running boards, heated and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, Lincoln's Phone As A Key technology, and the Lincoln Co-Pilot 360 safety suite. If you wanted all of that in a 2019 model, you would've had to shell out $81,490 for the Navigator Select with the Tech Package, so the 2020 model is actually a comparative bargain.

In an effort to streamline the ordering process, Lincoln has eliminated the Navigator’s Select trim, leaving the Reserve trim as the SUV’s first step-up option. New for 2020, buyers will be able to specify a Navigator Reserve with rear-wheel drive. Previously, the Navigator Reserve was only available with all-wheel drive. A new Monochromatic Package exterior appearance package will be optional for the Reserve trim as well.

Pricing for the new rear-drive Reserve model will start from $82,660, representing a savings of $3,840 over last year’s model. Even buyers who opt for four-wheel drive will see decent savings. For 2020, Lincoln has dropped the price of the Navigator Reserve 4x4 from $86,500 to $85,330. The stretched 2020 Lincoln Navigator Reserve L will carry a base price of $85,860.

At the top end, the Navigator Black Label sees a slight price increase of $375 to $98,065. The extended-wheelbase Black Label model will carry a base MSRP of $101,265.

The 2020 Lincoln Navigator is scheduled to go on sale later this year.