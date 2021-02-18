Porsche has a new generation of the 911 GT3 on its hands, and just like the last one the new track star will spawn a more civilized GT3 Touring. Our latest spy shots show the new GT3 Touring which should be coming later this year.

BMW is working on a redesign of its 7-Series and this time around there will be a battery-electric version. We've posted fresh spy shots of the electric 7-Series and they give us a good look at the new grille design BMW has planned.

Morgan's Plus 8 sports car went out of production in 2018 but the company is reviving it for a special series. The special series will be limited to nine examples of a model to be called the Plus 8 GTR. As the name suggests, this will be a motorsport-inspired model powered by a V-8.

