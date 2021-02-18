Porsche has a new generation of the 911 GT3 on its hands, and just like the last one the new track star will spawn a more civilized GT3 Touring. Our latest spy shots show the new GT3 Touring which should be coming later this year.
BMW is working on a redesign of its 7-Series and this time around there will be a battery-electric version. We've posted fresh spy shots of the electric 7-Series and they give us a good look at the new grille design BMW has planned.
Morgan's Plus 8 sports car went out of production in 2018 but the company is reviving it for a special series. The special series will be limited to nine examples of a model to be called the Plus 8 GTR. As the name suggests, this will be a motorsport-inspired model powered by a V-8.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring spy shots: Track star's mild-mannered sibling spotted
2023 BMW i7 spy shots: Next-gen 7-Series' electric version spotted
V-8-powered Morgan Plus 8 to be revived for GTR special series
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander preview
Toyota offers dealer-installed lift kit for Tacoma
2022 Hyundai Kona Electric: Cleaner look and upgrades, with range and efficiency intact
F1 engine freeze means Red Bull Racing can continue with Honda power until 2025
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. 2021 Tesla Model 3: Compare Electric Cars
Stellantis has disbanded the SRT engineering team
Volta readies electric trucks for Europe, with US suppliers