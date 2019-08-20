Whether you’re a fan of the movies or not, the “Fast and Furious" franchise has become embedded in pop culture, and it's one of those instances where some of the props, in this case the cars, are as highly regarded as the human characters.

One of the cars that is particularly cherished is the bright orange 1993 Toyota Supra fitted with a Bomex body kit, APR wing, and graphics from San Diego’s Modern Image that Paul Walker's Brian O’Connor drove in the original 2001 movie.

1993 Toyota Supra from 2001’s ‘The Fast and the Furious’ - Image via Mecum Auctions

Judging by photos taken at a film set for “Fast and Furious 9,” the team will give a nod to the famous Supra by including a modern 2020 Toyota Supra with the same orange paint finish.

Instagram user _pw40_ on Monday posted several photos taken at the film set and they show multiple Supras. There are allegedly four examples being used for filming. We know one scene will feature the Supra being dragged by a light tactical vehicle.

Perhaps of more interest is the latest iteration of 1970 Dodge Charger owned by Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto. Instagram user chromecars.de also on Monday posted a short clip of the car, which was built by the maniacs at SpeedKore Performance Group and allegedly features a mid-engine layout.

Though we can't tell if it's functional, there appears to be a supercharger housing in the rear of the cabin, which would confirm this as a mid-engine car. The car also features a stretched tail and wide-body design, giving it a very menacing look. Hey, this is the car that scares even Toretto, so it needs to be badass.

“Fast & Furious 9” will be released in 2020 and also star returning actors Tyrese Gibson and Jordana Brewster. Doing the directing is Justin Lin, who is credited with directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films in the franchise.

Two previous stars that won't appear in the new movie are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham. That's due to them having been too busy with the spin-off film “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”