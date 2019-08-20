Photos of the mystery three-row Buick crossover SUV spied in prototype form back in July have surfaced on Chinese media.

Chinese website Autohome was the first to post the photos along with the revelation that the vehicle will be badged an Enclave in China.

It's a smaller offering than the Enclave sold in the United States, which currently isn't available in China. It isn't clear if this mini-Enclave will be sold in the U.S. under a different name, though there are rumors we may see it badged an Envoy. It would essentially fill the gap between the Envision and full-size Enclave.

2020 Buick Enclave (Chinese-spec) leaked - Photo credit: Autohome

No additional details on the Chinese-market Enclave have been revealed, though it's thought the vehicle rides on the on the mid-length version of General Motors' C1XX platform found in the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT6. GM Authority reported Friday that the wheelbase is 112.7 inches and overall length about 196.1 inches, which would make the Chinese-market Enclave 8.2 inches shorter than the U.S.-spec version.

The standard powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering about 230 horsepower. All-wheel drive is featured, though possibly as an option.

An official reveal for the Chinese market is scheduled for late this year so we should have more details then. Stay tuned.